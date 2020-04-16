Can’t stop, won’t stop! Presley Gerber took to the ‘gram on Wednesday, April 15, to debut new torso tattoos to complement his buzzed-about face ink.

The model filmed himself shooting some hoops shirtless while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s unclear whether the 20-year-old was more focused on showing off his basketball skills or his never-before-seen ink: the numbers “310” splayed across his chest and a gun on his right hip.

Gerber chose to post the video without a caption detailing his designs, but the tats didn’t go unnoticed by followers. “You packing heat I see,” said a social media-goer, referencing his gun design. “310 worldwide.”

Another Instagram user acknowledged that Cindy Crawford’s son’s tattoo is likely inspired by the Los Angeles area code, 310. “You are so hard with those tats,” the follower commented. “Man u reppin the 310 hard.”

This isn’t the first time Gerber’s tattoos have made headlines this year. It all began when he revealed his first-ever face tattoo on February 7: the word “misunderstood” inked in small uppercase font on his right cheek. The model has since deleted the Instagram pic in which he debuted the design from celebrity inker Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena.

In an Instagram Story statement the following month, Gerber defended his ink after trolls criticized his decision to tattoo his face. “Most and a lot of people can get a facelift, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age,” Kaia Gerber’s brother wrote on the ‘gram, “But I get a face tattoo and now people love to hate me. Hmmmm?”

On March 17, the L.A. native shared a selfie revealing a second face tattoo of a large star with “LA” in the center. When critics responded negatively to his second face tattoo in two months, he revealed that it wasn’t real. “It was a filter damn,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Apparently Crawford and his father Rande Gerber are having a difficult time with their son’s decisions. “Cindy is a very organized person who knows what she wants and knows what it takes to be successful,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “Presley is growing up and learning his way.”

“He is definitely going through something bigger and more than that,” the insider continued. “It’s hard for his parents to see.”

