The drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reached Monaco. Prince Albert II shared his thoughts on the couple’s bombshell tell-all interview nearly three weeks after it aired.

“It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place. I can understand the pressures that they were under, but I think that this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family,” Albert, 63, told BBC World News on Thursday, March 25. “It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that.”

While the environmentalist admitted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims against the British royal family “did bother me a little bit,” he said that he “can understand where they are coming from.” That said, he does not agree that going on TV was “the appropriate forum” to spark important conversations.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back as senior royals in March 2020 and confirmed 11 months later that they would not return as working members of the family. During their March 7 interview, they laid out various reasons behind their shocking decision, including a lack of support from the prince’s loved ones and the British press hounding the Suits alum throughout their relationship.

“I wish him the best,” Albert said of Harry on Thursday. “It’s a difficult world there, and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices.”

The former military pilot’s family has taken the news much harder. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Prince William was “fuming” after hearing his brother and sister-in-law’s allegations, while a second insider revealed that Queen Elizabeth II “has been in constant crisis meetings” since the interview.

“The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this,” the second insider told Us. “She’s trying to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”

The most damaging moment of the TV event came when Meghan claimed that a member of the royal family had “concerns” about her and Harry’s son Archie’s skin color. While she and the prince declined to name the person who allegedly made the comment, Harry confirmed behind the scenes of the interview that it was not the queen, 94, or her husband, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us on March 9 that the “issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning” and vowed to take them “very seriously.” The palace noted that Harry, Meghan and Archie “will always be much loved family members.”