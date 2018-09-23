A family affair. Prince George and Princess Charlotte reprised their roles as pageboy and bridesmaid for the third time on Saturday, September 22, at the wedding Sophie Carter — a close friend of the Duchess of Cambridge — and Robert Snuggs in Norfolk, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, 5, and daughter, 3, were previously part of the bridal party at Prince Harry‘s May 19 wedding to Duchess Meghan and Pippa Middleton’s 2017 nuptials to James Matthews.

The young prince and princess — who clung to her mother’s side as she held her close — posed for photos with the newlyweds at St. Andrews Episcopal Church along with the rest of the pint-sized bridal party.

Charlotte wore a white dress with a smoked bodice and ruffled collar along with a green-and-white flower crown and carried a small posy and a blue silk clutch, while George was dressed in a double-breasted white shirt that was teamed with baby blue cutoff pants with white tights and matching loafers.

Clothing designer Amaia Kids posted a now-deleted photo of the four pageboys and three bridesmaids’ outfits on Instagram on Sunday, September 23, showing the clothes on hangers with the names George and Charlotte scrawled onto two of the pieces.

Kate, meanwhile, dressed in the same bright blue Catherine Walker coatdress she wore on tour in Germany in 2017 and a matching fascinator with floral embellishments. Her husband also looked dapper in a black suit jacket, a blue dress shirt, and a white rose pinned to his lapel.

Missing from the nuptials of Charlotte’s godmother were the couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, 5 months, and Pippa, who is expecting her first child with Matthews.

