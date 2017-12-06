Is Prince George following in his future aunt Meghan Markle’s footsteps? Prince William revealed his 4-year-old son just had his first acting role … a sheep in his school’s nativity play!

“I went to my boy’s nativity play,” William revealed while visiting children at BBC’s Bridge House with wife Kate Middleton in Salford, England, on Wednesday, December 6.

“It was funny,” the proud father said. “He was a sheep.”

The royal family have clearly been getting into the Christmas spirit — William even delivered George’s Christmas wish list to Santa during a royal visit to Finland last month. The kindergartner, who circled that he was “nice” and not “naughty,” asked for a police car.

“I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter,” William told Santa on November 30. “He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK.”

As previously reported, George started at Thomas’s Battersea in London on September 7. William and his son, who wore the school’s standard uniform, which includes a navy jacket and shorts, black socks and black shoes, held hands as they made their way to George’s first day of school. Meanwhile, a pregnant Kate was at home suffering from hypremesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness that she dealt with in her first two pregnancies.

After having a role in his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, are also set to have a role in their uncle Prince Harry’s upcoming May 2018 wedding to Markle. The source also revealed Harry asked William to be his best man.

