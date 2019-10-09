Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Are ‘Considering’ Moving to Canada





Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are thinking about making Canada their home, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” says the source.

Moving to the North American continent would be something of a homecoming for the 38-year-old former actress, who lived in Toronto for years while filming Suits.

Relocating “is an option,” says the insider, adding that “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.”

For now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying raising 5-month-old Archie in the quaint countryside where Frogmore Cottage is located, instead of bustling London.

“The cottage is much more private,” a source told Us in April, noting that Harry, 35, and Meghan are “very happy” with how their new home has turned out.

Meghan, for her part, is especially relishing the quiet life. “She really likes living in Windsor,” an insider previously told Us. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

