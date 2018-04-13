Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Photographer Revealed

The official photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding has been announced. The couple revealed on Friday, April 13, that they have chosen Alexi Lubomirski, who previously took their stunning engagement portraits in December at Frogmore House in Windsor, England.

“I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion,” Lubomirski said in a press release from Kensington Palace. “Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

The palace said that the renowned fashion photographer will take the official pictures at Windsor Castle after the wedding at St George’s Chapel.

In the engagement photos, Markle, 36, wore a $75,000 black sheer gown by Ralph & Russo, while Harry, 33, donned a classic blue suit. “When I went to meet them to see if we vibed, they were just cutesy, and every time they looked at each other they were, like, [giggling],” Lubomirski recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘This is gonna be great. This is gonna be easy.’”

Many details about Harry and Markle’s nuptials have now been released, but they have still managed to keep some things under wraps, including who designed the bride’s wedding dress.

Kensington Palace announced on March 22 that the invitations had been sent out. About 600 people have been invited to the service at St George’s Chapel and Queen Elizabeth II’s lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall. But only about 200 guests have been invited to the private reception at Frogmore House.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the prince, 33, and the former Suits actress, 36, have asked that donations be made to various charities, including Chiva Projects, Corporal Scotty, Surfers Against Sewage and Street Games.

The palace also confirmed on April 10 that political leaders will not be invited to the wedding, meaning Harry’s friends Barack and Michelle Obama will not be on the guest list. However, a royal source told Us Weekly that the former president, 56, and the former first lady, 54, “look forward to seeing” the bride and groom soon. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have not been invited either.