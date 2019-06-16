New dad, new photo! Prince Harry celebrated his first Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, with a fresh picture of his and Duchess Meghan‘s newborn baby, Archie.

“Happy Father’s Day!” Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, wrote on their official Instagram page on Sunday, along with a precious snap of the youngest royal clutching his dad’s left middle finger. “And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The Suits alum celebrated her first American Mother’s Day on May 12, six days after she gave birth to their son.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you,” the royals captioned a picture that showed Meghan tenderly touching her son’s tiny feet at the time. “Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.”

Queen Elizabeth II‘s grandson, who wed the former actress in May 2018, couldn’t help but gush about his firstborn child after his birth on May 6, calling it “the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine.”

He added: “I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. … I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Though the little one’s, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was not visible to the public at the annual Trooping the Colour parade earlier this month, the baby still made a private appearance.

“Archie was at Trooping the Colour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the June 8 event. “[It] was a chance for him to meet some of his cousins.”

The insider also noted why the Sussexes did not show their faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony along with other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months: “The reason Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony when the queen returned back to Buckingham Palace was because she was breast-feeding.”

