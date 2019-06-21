Right to the point! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sent a very formal birthday message to Prince William to celebrate the future king turning 37 on Friday, June 21.

“Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commented on Kensington Palace’s Instagram tribute to William, which thanked fans for their “lovely wishes.”

In a separate post, the official Instagram account for the British royal family shared photos of the former RAF Search and Rescue Force pilot through the years. The images included William as a toddler, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, wife Duchess Kate and their three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.

“Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the family’s post read. “The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne. His Royal Highness undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects, and carries out public and official duties in support of The Queen, in the UK and overseas, alongside The Duchess of Cambridge. Find out more about The Duke’s life and work @kensingtonroyal.”

Harry and Meghan’s comment came one day after Kensington Palace formally announced that the couple, who wed in May 2018 and share 1-month-old son Archie, have split from William and Kate’s charity, The Royal Foundation, to start their own.

“The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the palace said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 20. “Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

Kensington Palace clarified that Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will continue to work with William and Kate, 37, on other projects in the future, including The Royal Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.

The news came months after rumors that a rift prompted the late Princess Diana’s sons and their wives to split royal households. However, a source told Us exclusively in April that William and Harry “are actually very close.”

