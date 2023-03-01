Sharing the love. Prince Harry gushed over his wife, Meghan Markle, while recalling the early days of their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, took part in a burning questions segment, which was published on Wednesday, March 1, during his past appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In the pre-recorded clip, Harry opened up about a variety of topics.

After Stephen Colbert asked what his favorite smell is, the U.K. native replied, “My wife.” Harry mentioned Meghan again when he discussed his favorite sandwich.

“A cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top,” he shared, noting that the food needs to be put “in a “toastie machine.” In response, Colbert, 58, asked, “Like a panini press?”

The BetterUp CIO noted that he needed to be more clear, saying, “I have to be sort of careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it’s very different. It got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

Harry previously opened up about how a “language barrier” caused an argument between him and Meghan. “Meg said something I took the wrong way,” he recalled in his Spare memoir, which was released in January. “I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly — cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop.”

According to Harry, the former actress was “calm and quiet” when she told him “she would never stand” to be spoken to in that tone. “[My anger] came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job,” he added, referring to his journey with therapy.

Later in the segment, Harry reflected on his life by choosing five words to describe his future. “Freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love,” he added.

The royal originally appeared on the late-night talk show in January while promoting his memoir Spare. Harry made headlines when discussing his relationship with the royal family following his and Meghan’s 2020 royal exit.

At the time, Harry opened up about where he stands with Prince William and King Charles III after he mentioned their personal issues in his book. “Currently, no [we are not in touch],” he said on a January episode of 60 Minutes. “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales, 40, “doesn’t see how” Harry could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

A second source offered a glimpse at how the Suits alum, 41, was doing amid her husband’s press tour. “Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead,” the insider shared. “He’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”

Harry’s original appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, however, was much more lighthearted as he discussed his family with Meghan.

“I actually really thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” he joked on January 10. “I was wrong.”

The businessman, who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 20 months, with the California native, said his kids take after his late mother, Princess Diana, as well.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” he added. “The ginger gene is a strong one.”