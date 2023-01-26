Laying low. Meghan Markle has been staying out of the spotlight since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell Spare memoir.

“Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, referring to the couple’s son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 19 months.

According to the insider, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, has been “happy to let Harry take center stage,” adding, “He’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”

The BetterUp CIO, 38, recently made headlines when discussing his relationship with the royal family following his and Meghan’s 2020 royal exit. Earlier this month, Harry opened up about where he stands with Prince William and King Charles III after he mentioned their personal issues in his book.

“Currently, no [we are not in touch],” he said on an episode of 60 Minutes. “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

In Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled getting into a physical altercation with William, 40, after his older brother referred to Meghan as “difficult” and “rude.” Since the conflict, Harry noted that he still expects a reconciliation to come from his brother and father, 74.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” he explained at the time, referring to his allegations that the royals threw them under the bus with the British press in the past. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

Amid the U.K native’s extensive press tour, a second source revealed the Prince of Wales “doesn’t see how” Harry could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

Meanwhile, another insider hinted that Harry and Meghan could be stripped of their royal titles after their Netflix docuseries and his memoir.

“There’s a very real decision to be made of course with respect to whether or not the Sussexes get to keep their titles,” the source shared. “The way to strike back would be to approve a measure whereby Harry and Meghan are stripped of their titles, and that’s a very real possibility – certainly if the toxicity doesn’t eventually subside.”

The source continued: “But equally there’s a strong belief that they best form of getting even or negating the Sussexes is to continue to ignore them and not feed into their drama and incessant attention seeking.”

