Swoon alert! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are incredibly busy with their highly-anticipated wedding less than 24 hours away, but that didn’t stop the 33-year-old royal from chatting with an energetic little girl who stopped by Windsor Castle to express her well wishes.

While Harry and his brother Prince William greeted supporters on Friday, May 18, the groom made his way to speak to 7-year-old Meghan O’Shea, from Holyport, Windsor, where he paused for a quick conversation.

Meghan, who was visiting with the crowds after school, stopped to talk with reporters about her experience meeting the beaming husband-to-be.

“He asked me my name and said ‘is that like the one I’m going to marry? There are not many Meghans with an H,’” she excitedly told reporters of their interaction.

Harry and William — who is also serving as best man — grinned ear to ear as they stepped out to shake hands with those lined up along the King Henry VIII Gate outside the castle. During the appearance, Harry gushed over his eagerness to marry his bride by telling Entertainment Tonight that “of course” he’s ready for the big day.

Harry and the 36-year-old former Suits actress will say “I do” in front of 600 guests — not to mention those watching around the world — at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.

Following the ceremony, the two will celebrate at a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth and the festivities continue later that night when 200 of their closest family and friends will gather at Frogmore House for an intimate reception.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017.