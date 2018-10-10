The royal family may be growing sooner than you think! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are “trying for a baby,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They both want a big family, at least three kids,” the source notes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the meantime, the source adds that the former Suits star plans to stay busy and is “starting to feel more settled” in her new role.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, who tied the knot in May, are expected return to their wedding location — St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — for his cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12. The duo will then jet off on their royal tour to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

For more on how Meghan and Harry are planning to expand their family — and how the duchess is dealing with her own family drama — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

