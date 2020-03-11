Feeling good! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared photos of themselves goofing off together after a tense reunion with Prince William and Duchess Kate.

“Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President,” the pair wrote via their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Tuesday, March 10, on two photos.

The pictures showed the former Suits actress, 38, and Harry, 35, grinning on a couch — Harry is enjoying himself so much he’s leaning back and raising his legs as he laughs — with one of Queens Commonwealth Trust team members, and smiling with a group of individuals who are a part of the mission.

“Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust,” the caption read.

The Commonwealth is made up of 54 countries that have populations where 60 percent of the people are under the age of 30. Harry and Meghan are president and vice president of the organization, which uses digital and mobile technology to stay connected to the youth of these communities and help them bring change.

The couple posted the happy pictures one day after reuniting with their extended royal family in London on Monday, March 9, at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The service marked the first time that Harry and Meghan were back with William, 37, and Kate, 38, since they announced their royal step back, and the tension was easy to detect.

“Meghan actually turned her head to look in William’s direction and then she looked back at the person she was talking to, and that was it. There was no interaction,” body language expert Blanca Cobb told Us Weekly on Monday. “She looked to see if that was him but then she turned right back around to the person she was talking to. Meghan and William kept a distance perhaps because they are feeling some kind of distance.”

She added: “It is interesting that Kate and Prince Charles [were] much closer than the distance between Meghan and William.”

According to the expert, the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t “bother turning her head to acknowledge” her in-laws, but she did chat with another couple that were seated behind her.

“When you compare Harry and Meghan’s interaction with William and Kate to their interactions with the other people around them, it gives you a sense [that] something is up — we just don’t know what,” Cobb observed. “Kate had zero acknowledgment when taking her seat near Harry and Meghan. Meghan was definitely more genuine than Harry in that greeting with William and Kate. Meghan and Harry were smiling at Kate and William, but even when Kate turns around to sit down there’s absolutely no smile on her face — none. So that leads us to believe that something is going on.”

Throughout the event, the California native seemed to be more at ease than her husband, Harry, as shown by their body language.

“Harry was holding his hands together as he walked in. That’s letting you know that he was feeling a little uneasy,” Cobb told Us. “As they were walking and being shown to their seats, Meghan looked very relaxed with a genuine smile. The way she’s walking was one of confidence. She was taking nice strides.”

The couple’s recent return to the U.K. was the first time the senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, had been together since Harry and Meghan moved to Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie.