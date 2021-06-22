Claiming her internet space! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making sure baby Lilibet has a website if she wants it — before she’s even old enough to know what a computer is.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, purchased the domain name LiliDiana.com on May 31, Us Weekly can confirm. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born just four days later on June 4. The couple also grabbed LilibetDiana.com as well as LilibethDiana.com.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared,” a spokesperson confirmed to Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 22.

The newest royal joins her brother Archie, 2, in having his own internet presence at a young age. The Sussexes included a nod to their son in the name of their charitable foundation, Archewell.

The pair welcomed Lili earlier this month, announcing her birth on June 6. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” read a statement on their Archewell website. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana’s former voice coach, exclusively told Us that the late royal would have been overjoyed with her granddaughter’s moniker. “Diana would be thrilled at the choice of name for the little one,” he explained earlier this month. “As Diana was the personification of love and the exemplar of unconditional love, she would have been so excited by the babe and her beautiful names.”

The proud parents have yet to share any photos of their new arrival, but a source told Us that the tot resembles both her mom and dad. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” an insider said. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Though Harry’s relationship with his family is still on the rocks after his bombshell CBS interview and his subsequent revelations in his new Apple TV+ series, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is thrilled to have another great-grandchild.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” a source previously revealed. “She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again.”

Harry’s sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, has also expressed her joy at the news of Lili’s arrival. “I wish her all the very best,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, said during a royal engagement one week after her birth. “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”