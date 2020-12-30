Always looking at the positive. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about love during the first episode of their “Archewell Audio” podcast.

Toward the end of the holiday episode, released on Tuesday, December 29, the couple spoke to George the Poet (real name George Mpanga), who revealed he was planning to propose to girlfriend Sandra Makumbi.

“No matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” the former actress, 39, said. Harry, 36, echoed her sentiment, adding, “Love always wins.”

Before signing off — and briefly bringing 19-month-old son Archie onto the episode — the pair shared a song that the prince said “means so much” to them.

“‘This Little Light of Mine’ played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church,” Meghan shared about the gospel song. “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

The duke also shed light on the importance of the song. “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly,” Harry said. “It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. They welcomed baby Archie one year later. At the very end of the podcast episode, their little one is heard giggling and even attempts to say “Happy New Year” into the microphone.

Earlier in the 33-minute episode, the pair were joined by James Corden, Tyler Perry, Elton John and more, who reflected on the difficult year. The Suits alum explained that they wanted guests to share what they learned about themselves and what “gives them hope” for the future.

“Their responses have given us a lot to think about. And it all came back to one thing: to the power of connection,” the California native said. Harry added, “As we come to the end of this year and look to the future, let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are — even when they’re physically impossible.”