Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Issue Statement on Russian Invasion

Amid the Russian invasion of several Ukrainian cities, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are praying for peace.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, wrote in a joint statement via their Archewell website on Thursday, February 24. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

The royal couple’s message came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops started to invade the neighboring country.

The England native and the Northwestern University grad have been faithful advocates of humanitarian efforts, speaking out for causes that matter to them since their May 2018 nuptials. To further their impact, the duo launched the Archewell Foundation in 2020 shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” the California residents previously told The Telegraph in April 2020. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The BetterUp CIO and Markle — who share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 8 months — have also been advocates of supporting healthcare workers and vaccine efficacy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since this pandemic began, we’ve been talking to the experts about how we can do our part,” the military veteran explained during a September 2021 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, alongside his wife. “This week, we sat with independent health leaders to further understand how we get closer to vaccine equity and ending this health crisis, but we’re battling more than a virus alone. This is a battle of misinformation, bureaucracy [and] lack of transparency. … My wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive.”

During the outing, the Duchess of Sussex also aimed to promote humanitarian efforts to help conclude the pandemic.

“Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it, it’s been a lot and some people are just over it,” the Dater’s Handbook star said during the Global Citizen Festival at the time. “But, if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over. There’s so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here. We’re able to be here tonight because the most brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and selfless public health leaders have risked their lives to protect our global community. They are our humanitarian heroes.”

The couple will next be awarded the NAACP President’s Award at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26, for their public service contributions.

