Setting the record straight. Despite rumors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not taking legal action against South Park for their recent episode.

“It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports,” a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 21, amid rumors that the couple were not happy about being parodied on the show and were thinking of taking legal action against the long-standing animated series.

On Wednesday, February 15, Comedy Central aired “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” the latest episode of the animated comedy series. The show focused on the fictional character the Prince of Canada and his wife as they moved to the made-up Colorado town.

The characters’ design had an uncanny resemblance to Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41: the prince had red hair and a beard while his wife donned an outfit in a similar style to the Suits alum’s fashion preferences. The Meghan-esque character also donned a hat that looked like the one the “Archetypes” podcast host wore in 2018 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping the Colour event.

Throughout the cartoon, the two were seen holding signs saying, “We want our privacy” and “Stop looking at us” as they made their journey to South Park. The series even poked fun at the Invictus Games founder’s real-life memoir, Spare, which was released last month, but titled the book Waagh on the show.

Harry and Meghan have been making headlines ever since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. Last month, the former British Army pilot made waves with the release of his tell-all book, which divulged details about his relationships with members of the royal family. Harry went on various talk shows to open up about the ongoing conflict between himself and his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III.

Weeks before Spare’s release, the Archewell cofounders’ docuseries Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix in December 2022. The show featured the couple detailing their experience leaving the royal family, which ruffled feathers along the way.

Harry and Meghan, who wed in 2018, made headlines in 2020 when they announced their decision to step away from their roles as working members of the royal family. One year later, the duo confirmed that the decision was made permanent and moved to California to raise their family. The pair share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 20 months.

Following their exit, the Archewell cofounders spoke out on numerous occasions about their decision to leave. “I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said in March 2021 tell-all interview on CBS. “Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father [King Charles III] and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave and I have huge compassion for that.”

The California native, for her part, was candid about her mental health struggles and the racism she experienced while she was in the U.K. “I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” Meghan said in the same interview. “I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered.”