It’s tradition! Prince Harry participated in the royal family’s annual Boxing Day Hunt on Wednesday, December 26, despite speculation saying otherwise.

“There were never any questions that he wouldn’t participate in that,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate “both attended the post-shoot lunch” at the log cabin on the royal family’s estate. A royal insider previously told Us that “Prince Philip takes the lead” on the hunt.”

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were opting out of the hunt due to her disapproval of the activity. Meanwhile, Kate, 36, has joined the traditional event in the past.

Britain’s beloved stick to a very strict schedule during their stay in Sandringham for Christmas break. They open presents on Christmas Eve following afternoon tea and then enjoy a formal dinner. The men sip on brandy or port after the meal, while the ladies call it a night. On Christmas Day, the family enjoys a traditional English breakfast before attending church, followed by a lavish lunch and Queen Elizabeth’s annual speech. The festivities wrap on December 26 with the hunt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child together in March or April of 2019, also basked in their baby joy during the holidays. While greeting well-wishers before church services at St. Mary Magdalene, Meghan said that her due date is quickly approaching and expressed her excitement. Meanwhile, Elizabeth, 92, referenced the future addition to the royal family in her address to the country.

