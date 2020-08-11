Prince Harry Used a Strange Emoji When First Texting With Meghan Markle

It’s the little things! Prince Harry won Meghan Markle over with his unique texting habits early on in their relationship.

Before confirming their romance in November 2016, the duo went on a blind date that left Harry, 35, “in a trance,” according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family.

“At the end of the evening, which had lasted almost three hours, Harry and Meghan went their separate ways. Despite the palpable attraction between them, there was no goodbye kiss, no expectation, just a hint that something was there and they hoped to see each other again,” the book claims.

The prince “wasted no time” reaching out to the Suits alum, 39, via text after their date. “His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face,” Scobie and Durand write. “For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.”

When they first met, Meghan was able to share snapshots from her time in London on social media, but wanted to keep her dates with the former military pilot on the down-low. Before they went public with their relationship, the California native followed Harry’s secret accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

“Around the time of their first encounter, she began to follow a mysterious-looking Instagram account by the name of @SpikeyMau5. With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account,” Finding Freedom claims. “A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favorite DJs, DeadMau5. Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. ‘Spike’ was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers.”

The royal couple quickly hit it off and announced their engagement in November 2017. Six months later, they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in England. Their whirlwind romance later led to their first child together, son Archie, who was born in May 2019.

After the pair confirmed in January that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that they were hoping to try for their second child “pretty soon” — but weren’t rushing it.

“They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can,” the source said in March before the family of three settled down in Los Angeles. “They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.”