Her real-life Prince Charming! Throughout their relationship, Prince Harry has never been afraid to publicly show his affection for Meghan Markle, making royal fans swoon at their sweet love story.

The former Suits actress, 38, and Harry, 35, were introduced by mutual friends in London in July 2016 — and the rest is history. From the beginning of their romance, the prince has been a fierce defender of the Northwestern grad, taking on the negativity of sexist and racist trolls with endless words of support. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle the following May.

When Harry saw his soon-to-be wife on their wedding day, he couldn’t help but express just how beautiful she looked as he lifted up her veil. In one of the couple’s most heartwarming moments, the groom whispered, “You look amazing,” as they stood at the altar.

The couple, who announced their royal exit in January 2020, have made a modern mark on their traditional family by showing more public displays of affection than most royal couples. Body language expert Blanca Cobb previously explained to Us Weekly that when placing his arm around Meghan’s waist or his hand on the small of her back, “Harry is silently saying that he’s got her … He supports her. He’s all about her.”

In September 2019, footage from the couple’s royal tour of Africa went viral after fans on social media took notice of the way Harry behaved like the “most attentive husband” to Meghan. In one video, the prince was caught shielding his wife’s hair from a gust of wind at an outdoor gathering, and another showed him straightening out her ponytail before taking a picture with students in the Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa.

While Harry proves his protective nature over his wife with his physical displays, the former TV star reciprocates, demonstrating their strong bond in her own way. Observing the way the couple walks side by side through thick and thin, Cobb told Us that “not only does their hand hold show their emotional connection, but their stride does as well.”

Watch the video above to see more ways Harry has shown his affection for Meghan throughout their relationship!