



A royally good time! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan smiled and laughed as they danced with locals at the Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, September 23. Footage from the outing shows the royal couple getting their groove on to a fast drum beat.

In another sweet video, Harry straightened Meghan’s ponytail as they posed for a group photo with their hosts — with the former Suits star wearing a black and white Mayamiko wrap dress and lace-up wedges.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, arrived in Cape Town on Monday to kick off their first royal tour with Archie, their 4-month-old son. “Africa is an extremely important continent for Harry and Meghan,” an insider told Us Weekly in June. “It’s not only where Harry was able to spend time away from the public eye growing up — and where [his mother] Diana made a difference — but it’s also where their love grew. Going back there will be so special for them now that they’re a family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking the two-week trip “very seriously … to make sure that Archie remains safe and happy throughout,” the source continued. “It’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip, such as South Africa, leaving Harry and Meghan to travel by themselves to engagements in other countries.”

The family’s schedule for Monday included a children’s workshop in Cape Town focusing on “rights, self-awareness, and safety.” On Tuesday, September 24, they’ll visit Waves for Change, an organization of local surfers advocating for mental health support for youth, and the Lunchbox Fund, which provides meals for schoolchildren in South Africa. And on Wednesday, September 25, Harry will travel to Angola, Malawi and Botswana, while Meghan will stay in Cape Town to visit the nonprofit organization mothers2mothers.

Harry hyped up the trip on Instagram earlier this month, writing, “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

The royals welcomed Archie in May, one year after tying the knot.

