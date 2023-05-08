His side of the story. Prince Harry‘s ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer, offered a rare glimpse into the ups and downs of collaborating on the Spare memoir.

Moehringer, 58, recalled in a piece published by The New Yorker on Monday, May 8, how his biggest argument with Harry, 38, stemmed from edits to the book.

“Although this wasn’t the first time that Harry and I had argued, it felt different; it felt as if we were hurtling toward some kind of decisive rupture, in part because Harry was no longer saying anything,” the author explained of how a passage about the Duke of Sussex’s “grueling military exercises” in England turned into a fight at 2 a.m. over Zoom.

According to Moehringer, Harry wanted to include the “vile dig” that a pretend terrorist said to him about his later mother, Princess Diana. His ghostwriter, however, insisted they not include the comment in Spare.

“He was just glaring into the camera,” he continued. “Finally, he exhaled and calmly explained that all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him.”

In the profile, Moehringer said he bonded with the BetterUp CIO over their mothers’ deaths, adding, “I wondered if we’d have any chemistry. We did, and there was, I think, a surprising reason. Princess Diana had died twenty-three years before our first conversation, and my mother, Dorothy Moehringer, had just died, and our griefs felt equally fresh.”

He continued: “I found his story, as he outlined it in broad strokes, relatable and infuriating. The way he’d been treated, by both strangers and intimates, was grotesque. In retrospect, though, I think I selfishly welcomed the idea of being able to speak with someone, an expert, about that never-ending feeling of wishing you could call your mom.”

The professional writer went on to praise the time he spent with Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, while visiting the family in California. “Harry put me up in his guesthouse, where Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks,” he detailed, referring to the couple’s Montecito property. “Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets.”

Harry, who shares son Archie, 4, and daughter Lili, 23 months, with Meghan, 41, made headlines earlier this year with the release of his Spare memoir. In the tell-all, the U.K. native addressed his tumultuous relationship with various members of the royal family, including brother Prince William and father King Charles III.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare. This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny,” he wrote, making reference to the origin of the book’s title. “I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after.”

In a separate passage, Harry revealed that he got into a physical fight with William, 40, after his brother allegedly called Meghan “difficult” and “rude” in 2019.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” he claimed. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales “doesn’t see how” his younger brother could “come back” following his 2020 royal exit. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us after Harry’s bombshell statements. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

The duo ultimately didn’t publicly interact when Harry arrived in the U.K. for his father’s coronation on Saturday, May 6. Additionally, Harry did not join his family for an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Us confirmed that the Invictus Games founder instead immediately traveled to Heathrow airport from Westminster Abbey after watching Charles 74, take his oath, to make it home in time for Archie’s birthday.