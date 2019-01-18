Outside of his control? Nature played a part in Prince Philip’s car accident on Thursday, January 17, according to Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

“The road that the accident occurred on is notorious for accidents, all related to speed. Prince Philip had been on a smaller side road, going onto the bigger road, and was looking into the sun and obviously didn’t see the other car coming when he pulled out,” Arbiter told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 18. “The local authorities are looking into lowering the speed limit because of the number of accidents.”

While the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, is not the only person to be involved in an accident in the area, the On Duty With the Queen author believes he might make changes to his transportation routine in the future. “I think Prince Philip will be very cautious going forward,” he said. “Perhaps if the sun is shining bright in his eyes, Prince Philip will ask his protection officer to drive.”

Arbiter, who served the queen for 12 years before leaving his post in 2000, insisted that the 92-year-old monarch “would never ask her husband to stop driving, nor even suggest it.”

He added: “Queen Elizabeth doesn’t tell Prince Philip what to do; she never has. Nor has Prince Philip told her ever what to do. The queen wouldn’t dare ask him that. He has never had an accident before. … They are both extremely independent people. It’s his decision to make, if he should stop driving.”

The two-car collision took place near Sandringham Estate in England on Thursday. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us that Philip “was not injured.”

Eyewitnesses told BBC News that the prince’s Land Rover overturned after he pulled out of a driveway and onto the A149 road. According to the onlookers, he was shaken up and shocked.

Norfolk police confirmed to Us that the 28-year-old driver and the 45-year-old passenger of the other vehicle were treated for cuts to the knee and a broken wrist, respectively, and discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. The authorities also told Us that a 9-month-old baby boy was in the Kia when the accident happened, but he was not injured.

Princess Anne got slightly sassy on Friday when reporters asked about her father’s recovery. “I’ve no idea,” she remarked of his condition. “You know where I am? Same place as you.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

