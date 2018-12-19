Forget the rumors. The royal family, including Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William, came together to celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, December

19.

The next generation of royals were spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace before the group travels to Sandringham for more holiday festivities. Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen peering out of the back seat of their car while father William, 36, did the driving. It is unclear if Prince Louis, 7 months, made an appearance at the gathering.

The soiree comes amid reports that Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, who is expecting her first child with Harry, are at odds. Though, a source revealed to Us Weekly in November that there is no such tension between the in-laws. “The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up,” the insider told Us. “Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not.”

The source added: “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to — they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

Another insider told Us that the fab four are “all on a family text chain,” before noting: “There is no fighting going on between Kate and Meghan.”

Meanwhile, the Suits alum spoke out about her pregnancy while visiting residents of London’s Brinsworth House on Tuesday, December 18. Meghan told one inhabitant that she was feeling “very good” and “very pregnant.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the royals’ pre-Christmas celebration!