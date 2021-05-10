Still rocky. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is still a work in progress following their U.K. reunion last month, according to royal expert Nick Bullen.

“All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.

Bullen added that while some reports claimed that William, 38, and Harry’s April reunion for their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral was “frosty,” he thinks it was a step in the right direction to repair their relationship.

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” he said, referencing William’s wife, Duchess Kate, stepping in to help mend fences at the April 17 service. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, 36, made headlines last month after they were photographed chatting and walking together after Philip’s funeral. The event marked the first time Harry was in the U.K. since he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their duties as senior royals and relocated to the U.S. in early 2020.

The royal reunion was also the first meeting between the brothers following Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview, which aired in March. During the televised sit-down, Harry claimed that his brother was “trapped” by his role as the future king of England.

“The relationship is [undergoing] ‘space’ at the moment,” Harry said during the CBS interview. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”

Body language expert Elaine Swann exclusively told Us in April, however, that the siblings’ subtle gestures toward one another at their grandfather’s memorial was a “very hopeful [sign] for these two young men.” She explained that William leaning in toward Harry after the church service was a way of him saying, “Come on in. Let’s talk, let’s chat.”

The former military pilot for his part, was “doing his best to say, ‘Hey, you know bro, we’re still here. I’m still here. I still love you,’” by walking side by side with William from the chapel, according to the Swann School of Protocol founder.

A source told Us last month that the brothers “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven,” noting that they did speak while Harry was in the U.K., which was “progress.” The insider added that the duo have not “buried the hatchet” just yet.

Earlier this month, royal expert Robert Jobson exclusively told Us that the in-person meeting was a “baby step” to rebuilding their relationship.

Tom Bradby, who is friends with Princess Diana’s sons, noted that the brothers’ dynamic hasn’t healed as much as some might think following their face-to-face encounter in April.

“It used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren’t arguing and life was simple,” Bradby, 54, told the U.K.’s The Times on Saturday, May 8. “And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half.”

