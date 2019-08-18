Prince William and Duchess Kate Had Concerns About Meghan Before Wedding

Duchess Meghan’s introduction into the royal family is explored in a new U.K. documentary, William & Harry: Princes at War, with royal experts saying that Prince William and Duchess Kate had some reservations about Prince Harry’s new love that led to tension between the brothers.

Sky News broadcaster and journalist Carole Malone said in the documentary, which aired on Channel 5 on Sunday, August 18, that William tried to give his younger sibling advice when he met the Suits actress.

“The biggest cause of their so-called rift was Wills tried to warn Harry when he met Meghan not to rush into it. He’d only known her for less than a year when they got engaged,” she said. “He sat him down and just told him to take it a bit slow, not to run at it.”

The British royal, 34, and Meghan Markle, 38, who’d previously been married to producer Trevor Engelson, announced their engagement in November 2017 and wed in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Archie, in May this year.

“It was all so quick that William and Kate didn’t have a moment to get to know Meghan because Harry hardly knew Meghan,” Ingrid Seward, royal expert and editor in chief of Majesty magazine, said of the royals’ meeting Meghan.

“And, of course, quite naturally William and Kate would have thought, ‘Oh, she’s been married before, she’s older than Harry, I hope she’s going to make him happy.’ Anyone would think that.”

The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews revealed in the documentary that Harry “went ballistic and said, ‘You’re trying to wreck this relationship before it’s even started.’”

Author Katie Nicholl said she was told by multiple sources close to the brothers that was the moment “the dynamic changed, that there was a shift and it was largely down to Harry resenting his brother.”

“Harry supported William from the outset of his relationship with Kate and he felt very let down that he wasn’t getting his brother’s full 100 percent support with the relationship with Meghan,” she added.

There were reports earlier this year that the foursome had fallen out as the couples split their households and joint charity after Meghan and Harry’s wedding and before Archie’s arrival. The soon-to-be parents also moved out of Kensington Palace — where Kate, William and their three kids also live — and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, which is 25 miles away from London.

But in April, a source told Us Weekly that the brothers “are actually very close at the moment.”

“Working together on the household division brought them together,” the insider added. “William was very supportive of Harry’s wants and needs for the new Sussex office and helped [Harry and Meghan] where he could. It was a great way for them to come together and focus on positive goals.”

