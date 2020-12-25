Sending their love. Prince William and Duchess Kate took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message on Friday, December 25.

“This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are grief stricken from the loss of a loved one and those of you on the frontline who are somehow mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold and at risk to look after the rest of us,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote via Instagram. “Wishing you a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021.”

The couple concluded their message with resources “for those who are struggling today,” adding, “there is support out there if you need it.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that William and Kate, both 38, were looking forward to spending quality time with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, over the holidays.

“[While] William and Kate found homeschooling their [eldest two] kids challenging, but very rewarding, the couple is looking forward to spending time with George and Charlotte without having to be their teachers,” the source explained. “William and Kate became teachers during the early time of the pandemic before the kids went back to school in early September. The children will return home and everyone will stay together as a family through the holiday.”

According to a second insider, the three little ones had already written their letters to Santa in November.

“It’s their favorite time of the year,” the source told Us of the young princes and princess last month. “In fact, they’ve already written their list for Santa and are nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.”

The family of five most recently stepped out earlier this month for a puppet show at London’s Palladium Theater and came under fire from some royal enthusiasts for not wearing masks during the entire outing.

The U.K. family usually spend Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Us confirmed earlier this month that the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, would be staying at Windsor Castle due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, are celebrating in California, where they moved in March after stepping down from their royal duties. The twosome released a Christmas card with their 19-month-old son, Archie, on Wednesday, December 23.