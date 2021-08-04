This is 40! Meghan Markle’s royal in-laws shared sweet birthday tributes for her as she celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, August 4.

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote via Instagram Stories on their @dukeandduchessofsussex account. They paired the sweet caption with a photo of Meghan on the beach and a cake emoji.

The official royal family Instagram account shared well-wishes for the California native as well.

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!” the Instagram Story message read. Three photos of Meghan alongside her husband, Prince Harry, their son, Archie, 2, and Queen Elizabeth II were also shown.

On Twitter, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla posted a shout out as well.

“Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday,” their post — which was paired with a red emoji and picture of Meghan smiling — read.

To ring in her birthday, the former actress shared a video of her own to her Archewell website. The clip showed Meghan and Melissa McCarthy chatting over Zoom. At one point, Harry, 36, showed up in the background juggling.

After Meghan asked Melissa, 50, for help celebrating her birthday, the Bridesmaids actress asked her if she was hoping to do “another photo shoot under a tree” where she looked peaceful.

“Peaceful under a tree is me every day,” the Bench author responded.

After joking about some more ways she might celebrate her birthday (including getting matching tattoos, having afternoon tea with her chickens or hosting a Suits reunion), Meghan opened up about her selfless birthday wish: a new initiative to get women back into the workforce. And that’s exactly what she did, launching 40×40, “a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work,” her rep shared with Us Weekly.

“The Duchess asked 40 activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce,” the statement continued. “This effort is being spurred in response to the tens of millions of women around the world who have left the workforce in the past two years (largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic), including two million women in the U.S. As women continue to reenter the workforce, we believe that mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.”

The initiative includes her friends, Adele, Gloria Steinem, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney.

Meghan’s milestone birthday comes after a dramatic few years for the philanthropist. In early June, she and Harry welcomed their second child, 2-month-old Lilibet. Their daughter’s birth came just months after they decided to permanently step away from their roles as working members of the royal family in February.

In March, the duo opened up about their decision in a bombshell sit-down interview, upsetting some of Harry’s family members in the process. After Harry conducted another interview on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May, a source told Us exclusively that the family was hurt once again.

“The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors,” the insider said, noting that Prince Charles and Prince William were “livid too.”