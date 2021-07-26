An important update. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-month-old daughter, Lilibet, was added to the royal family’s line of succession site on Monday, July 26.

Many noticed on Sunday, July 25, that the little one was missing from the list after ITV’s Chris Ship pointed out her absence during a “Royal Rata” podcast episode. She now ranks eighth, following her 2-year-old brother, Archie.

Above the siblings are Prince Charles, Prince William, his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and Prince Harry. Prince Andrew and his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, are after Lili at places nine and 10, respectively.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, welcomed their daughter in June, and her name is a sweet nod to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the former military pilot’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the pair wrote in a June statement on their Archewell website. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. She is more than we could have ever imagined.”

Harry gushed about his baby girl for the first time at the 2021 WellChild Awards later that same month, calling himself and the Suits alum “very lucky” to have Lili at home.

“She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy,” the England native said during the June event. He went on to tell Ed Sheeran that raising two children is “definitely a juggle.”

He and the Los Angeles native became parents in May 2019 when Archie arrived. Their son was born one year after their wedding at Windsor Castle.

“Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “He’s held her with the help of his parents. He’s such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”

In April, another insider exclusively told Us that the toddler was aware that his big brother role was coming “soon.” The source told Us, “[His parents] are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one and are trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

Since starting their family, Harry and Meghan have exited their royal roles and moved to the United States. In March, the couple spoke to CBS about their time as working royals in a bombshell interview, and news broke on July 19 that Harry is working on a memoir to be published in late 2022.