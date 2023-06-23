Prince William and Princess Kate are off to the races at the 2023 Royal Ascot.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, made their first appearance at this year’s annual horse race on Friday, June 23, as they arrived in an open-top carriage. Kate, for her part, stunned in a red Alexander McQueen dress and a matching fascinator while the Duke of Cornwall opted for a black morning suit and top hat. The couple, who share three children, were joined by William’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice, 34, popped in a white floral dress and a coordinating headpiece as she chatted with the trio during the ride to the Ascot Racecourse.

The foursome were accompanied by many other members of the royal family on Friday, including William’s father, King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Camilla. Duchess Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, also rode in the carriage procession to the track.

This year’s Royal Ascot marks the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96. Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, even made sure to pay tribute to the late queen as the equestrian festivities began. The royal couple, who wed in 2005, set up an exhibit dedicated to Elizabeth at the racetrack to honor her love of attending the Royal Ascot and horse racing in general.

“The Royal Meeting always played a central role in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest,” the king and queen penned in a note shared via Twitter on Tuesday, June 20. “A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate The late Queen’s close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners. We are sure his exhibition will prompt many happy memories.”

Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall (née Phillips), also attended several Ascot race days this year alongside her husband, Mike Tindall.

“It’s bittersweet isn’t it? To think how proud our grandmother, The Queen, would have been but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive was incredible,” Zara, 42, told ITV earlier this week after His Majesty’s horse won its first-ever Ascot race. “I think it is a new excitement [for the king], like all those owners who come here and have a horse here, having that dream, that hope and actually fulfilling it is incredible.

Princess Anne’s daughter added: “And the horses are the main game here, that’s why we get involved and we love them and the competition, and the adrenaline when you win is indescribable.”