Amid the Russian invasion of several Ukrainian cities, Prince William and Duchess Kate are supporting the democratic country’s defense.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wrote in a joint Twitter statement on Saturday, February 26.

Their post continued: “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C.”

The royal couple’s statement of support comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops began to invade the neighboring country on Thursday, February 24.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, issued his own statement, noting that he and wife Meghan Markle were hopeful for a peaceful outcome.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the California native, 40, wrote in a joint statement via their Archewell website on Thursday. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

While the parents of three — who share children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — seldom make political statements, they have been spending more of their down time in Berkshire, England.

“It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute.”

The insider added at the time: “The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in Buckleberry, which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence. The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait.”

Kate, for her part, recently completed a solo tour of Denmark where she met with many local schoolchildren and residents.

“As we come to the end of our time here in Denmark, we’ve learnt so much about the innovative work that prioritizes social and emotional development in early childhood,” a statement on Will and Kate’s official Instagram account read on Thursday. “The research and support for infants’ mental health and well-being is inspiring and has sparked plenty of ideas for The Royal Foundation Centre of Early Childhood’s future work. A massive thank to everyone we met along the way — from academics to health visitors, parents and children — and for the stories people have shared throughout our stay.”

