Prince William and Duchess Kate Share Prince George’s Mother’s Day Card 

Looking on the bright side. Prince William and Duchess Kate honored Mother’s Day in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic by sharing unseen photos of their family and a handmade Prince George made for his mom.

The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, posted a series of photos on their Kensington Royals Instagram account on Sunday, March 22. In one photo, Kate gives their daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, a piggyback ride while William carries their 6-year-old son, George. The royal couple are also the parents of son Prince Louis, 22 months.

The post also included a throwback photo of Princess Diana with William and Prince Harry and a vintage photo of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton holding her as a baby. The last image was a card George made for Kate this Mother’s Day, which included a yellow vase with three red flowers made out of tissue paper.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day,” the royal couple captioned the post.

Two days earlier, William and Kate visited an emergency call center in London to learn more those working on the frontlines during the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

“Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] and father [Prince Charles], to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most,” William wrote in a statement released on Friday, March 20. “The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society.”

The pandemic has also personally affected William and Kate as George and Charlotte — who attend Thomas’s Battersea — shifted to home-schooling amid the outbreak.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.