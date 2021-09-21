The British royals are scheduled to have a date night with Bond, James Bond — and it’s for a very important cause.

Prince William and Duchess Kate along with his father, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla will attend the world premiere for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, on Tuesday, September 28.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, the Prince of Wales, 72, and his wife, 74, are the guests of honor at the screening, which is being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, according to an official statement from Clarence House on Monday, September 20. However, they’re not the only special guests expected to make an appearance at the long-awaited premiere.

The royal family members will be joined by healthcare workers and servicemen and women of the royal armed forces, who have been invited in honor of their “extraordinary contribution to the nation’s response to the COVID pandemic,” the palace stated.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas’ upcoming movie was originally set to hit theaters in April 2020, but was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced theaters around the world to close their doors for an extended period of time.

The world premiere will also support charities that are close to the legendary spy’s heart including current and former members of U.K. special forces, the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), according to the official Bond website.

No Time to Die marks Craig’s fifth and final turn as 007. It’s also the 25th film in the Bond franchise.

The premiere will offer William, Kate, Charles, and Camilla a chance to meet the Knives Out actor and the rest of the James Bond cast, including Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch. Billie Eilish, who sings the No Time to Die theme song, will also be in attendance with her older brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, according to the statement.

Attending star-studded film premieres is not out of the ordinary for the royal family. Charles is the Patron of The British Film Institute, which promotes the understanding and preservation of film and television culture. William has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010.

Not to mention, both father and son have long been fans of James Bond. Charles even showed up on the set of No Time to Die back in 2019 to meet Craig, 53, and get a look at Bond’s impressive car collection.

No Time to Die debuts in U.S. theaters Friday, October 8.