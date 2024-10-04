Prince William didn’t attend the 2024 Olympics as a safety precaution for Princess Kate Middleton‘s health.

During a visit to a community pool in Birtley, England, on Thursday, October 3, William, 42, spoke to Olympians Tom Dean and Adam Peaty about his absence from any Olympic events.

“No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone’s interview about COVID I decided — because my wife was obviously having chemo — that I didn’t want to risk bringing COVID home,” he revealed according to the Telegraph. “But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day.”

William, who shares sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, with Kate, 42, also shared how his wife adores swimming and their eldest has taken an interest in scuba diving.

“George loves scuba diving,” William noted. “He was ten years old, we took him under, thinking he’d freak out, but he absolutely loved it. It just introduced him to the world of water.”

William’s insight into why he couldn’t make it to the Olympics comes one month after Kate announced in a video message that she completed chemotherapy treatment. In March, Kate initially confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer after sparking concern when she postponed royal appearances.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a social media video. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate referred to the news as a “huge shock,” noting her and Prince William’s plans to “manage this privately for the sake” of their family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

In the months since the diagnosis, Kate publicly shared that she was “making good” progress.

“But as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she said in a June statement. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Kate confirmed in September that she is “cancer-free” after undergoing chemotherapy.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in a statement. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She added: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”