Princess Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, revealed how she is coping after finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

“She’s doing OK,” James, 37, said during a Today interview that aired on Thursday, September 26. “It’s not for me to share on her behalf how everything’s going.”

He continued, “She’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

Kate, 42, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, publicly revealing the news in March. At the time, James offered his support.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” James captioned a March Instagram statement. (Kate and her siblings, James and Pippa Middleton, are the three children of Michael and Carole Middleton.)

Kate limited her public-facing engagements as she underwent a preventive course of chemotherapy, which concluded earlier this month.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate stated in a September statement. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

According to Kate, her health challenge was “complex, scary and unpredictable” for the entire family. (Kate and husband Prince William share children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, all of whom appeared in her September video statement.)

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” Kate added. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate also noted that her primary focus moving forward is staying “cancer-free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate said. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate briefly made appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon this summer before stepping out at the royal family’s weekly church service in Scotland on September 22. She was joined by William, 42, and her in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Kate has also steadily started working remotely on various projects.