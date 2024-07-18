Princess Anne Continues to Cancel Public Appearances After Hospitalization

Princess Anne has continued to cancel her public appearances as she recuperates from her concussion.

Anne, 73, had been scheduled to attend Brancaster Station and Citizens Advice Norwich in Norfolk on Thursday, July 18, but local outlet Norwich Evening News reported that the outing had been canceled.

Anne was also slated to appear at a barbecue with London Scottish Rugby on Thursday, but the club announced she would no longer be in attendance.

“We are sorry to announce that HRH Princess Anne will no longer be in attendance for our pre-season BBQ on 18th July as she returns to reduced duties,” the organization wrote via Facebook. “We wish her well in her recovery.”

Anne previously canceled all of her public engagements after she was hospitalized in June after an “incident” at her home.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a June statement. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Less than one week later, Anne was discharged from the hospital. Her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, noted that Anne was “recovering well.”

“She’s doing fine — slow but sure,” Laurence, 69, told reporters in June. “We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.”

He continued, “We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Anne stepped out to attend her first public engagement since the incident when appearing at the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships on Friday, July 12. The organization held its event at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucester, England.

“The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @rdauk’s National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College,” the official Royal Family Instagram account wrote on Friday. “At the Championships, the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors, The Princess presented awards and met some of this year’s winners. 🎉This year marks the 55th anniversary of the RDA!”

Following the event, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared an encouraging message via social media.

“Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon,” the note on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram Story read on Saturday, July 13. The message was signed with both of their first initials and an “x.” They also reposted a pic from Anne’s event.

Anne also made an appearance at the 4 Military Intelligence Battalion at Bulford Barracks, Salisbury, Wiltshire on Wednesday, July 17.