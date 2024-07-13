Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are thrilled to see his aunt Princess Anne back at work after her recent hospitalization.

“Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon,” a Saturday, July 13, personal note on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram Story read.

William and Kate, both 42, signed the message with their respective first initials and an “x,” the latter which often denotes a kiss.

The royal couple also reposted a pic of Anne from her Friday, July 12, engagement at the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships.

Related: Princess Anne Through the Years Princess Anne was born to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1950, and she’s kept royal watchers enamored for more than 70 years. Anne married British army Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. The following year, the newlyweds had a fright when an attempt was made to kidnap the princess. Anne has been known for […]

“The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @rdauk’s National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College,” the official Royal Family Instagram account wrote on Friday. “At the Championships, the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors, The Princess presented awards and met some of this year’s winners. 🎉This year marks the 55th anniversary of the RDA!”

Anne, 73, is the patron and president of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), in connection to her long-held equestrian pursuits and passions. She handed out trophies to the tournament winners and met RDA staffers during the appearance. It was Anne’s first public engagement since suffering a concussion last month.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace shared in a June 24 statement. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

Anne was discharged from the hospital less than one week later, canceling all engagements in order to recuperate. Her husband, Sir Tim Laurence later revealed she was “recovering well.”

“She’s doing fine — slow but sure,” Laurence, 69, told reporters late last month. “We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

Laurence continued, “We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Anne married Laurence in 1992. The princess was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips, with whom she shares son Peter Phillips, 46, and daughter Zara Tindall, 43. The exes chose not to give their children royal titles despite Anne being the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who died in 2022 and 2021, respectively.