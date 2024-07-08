Princess Anne may be on the mend, however, she’s still planning to take it easy for the next few days.
The Princess Royal, 73, will not be undertaking any engagements this week following her hospitalization for a concussion late last month.
The Royal Family’s official website removed Anne’s name from events in the coming days and lists her next appearance as a trip to Scotland to see the NLV Pharos ship on July 15 and 16.
Buckingham Palace announced on June 24 that Anne had an accident involving a horse at her country home and was sent to receive medical care.
“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the palace shared in a statement. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”
Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, gave an update on his wife’s condition the next day, saying that she is “doing fine — slow but sure.”
“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” Laurence, 69, added. “We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”
King Charles‘ only sister reportedly suffered memory loss and was discharged from the hospital on June 28. She then returned home to recover.
Anne also canceled other appearances earlier this month, including the state visit of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan and a visit to Canada.
“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” a palace spokesperson said, per People, late last month.
Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall had visited her mom during her medical stay and is reportedly helping Anne out at home during her rehabilitation.
Both Tindall and Laurence are coordinating Anne’s future medical visits and keeping her settled at her residence.
Anne has been stepping up in recent months and undertaking extra engagements as both Charles and Kate Middleton are dealing with their own health battles.
The monarch, 75, announced he was suffering from cancer this past February while the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed she also has cancer back in March.