Making things official! Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer went public with her long-rumored boyfriend, Michael Lewis.

The 28-year-old royal was recently spotted with her arms around the 60-year-old fashion tycoon in New York City. Kitty, the daughter of the late princess’ brother Charles Spencer, sported a light pink turtleneck and striped pants with sunglasses for the outing. She also rocked a large diamond ring on her right hand. Lewis, for his part, paired jeans and sneakers with a navy blue blazer.

Reports surfaced that Kitty was dating the older man in 2018 following her split from Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro. The model was linked to the property developer, 48, for four years. After they called it quits in 2017, he was spotted out with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Kitty turned heads in May 2018 after she stunned in an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She opened up about her sudden rise to fame during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March.

“It was definitely unexpected,” Kitty admitted. “[My Instagram followers] went from 17,000 to half a million in one night. I thought I had someone else’s phone when I woke up the next morning. I had to turn my notifications off because my phone was going to die.”

During the interview, Kitty played coy about her relationship status, telling the magazine that she likes people “who are kind.”

“If you haven’t got kindness you haven’t really got much,” she explained. “The men that I’ve been with have been kind and still are. And it’s lovely because it’s like a greater form of friendship in a way.”

Kitty added: “I’ve been really lucky. I’ve always had really lovely, straightforward boyfriends. Whenever anything exciting happens in my life, or sad, the serious boyfriends I’ve had will be the first to get in touch and the first to be supportive.”

