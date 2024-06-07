Princess Eugenie was among the royal guests at Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster’s wedding to Olivia Henson.

Eugenie, 35, stepped out on Friday, June 7, at the Chester Cathedral in Chester, England, sporting a long-sleeved, olive Joseph frock with a V-shaped neckline and pleated skirt. She accessorized her look with white strappy heels and an Anya Hindmarch clutch. Eugenie wore her hair in curls, pinned underneath a beige Emily London Millinery fascinator with netting across the front.

Eugenie was joined on Friday by her cousin Prince William, who served as an usher during the ceremony. The Prince of Wales, 41, arrived at Chester Cathedral solo, donning a dapper morning suit. William and Grosvenor have long been friends, the duke even serving as one of the godparents of William’s eldest son, Prince George. (The 10-year-old and his siblings did not attend the wedding, which occurred on a school day.)

William was not joined by wife Princess Kate Middleton, who is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer. At the end of Grosvenor’s wedding, William was asked for an update on Kate’s health by a waiting local.

“Thank you,” William said, per Hello! magazine, and offering a simple wave.

Kate publicly revealed her diagnosis in March, two months after a successful abdominal surgery. At the time, the princess explained that she would undergo a preventative course of chemotherapy as treatment. Kate also canceled all of her public-facing duties to recuperate.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in her March statement. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”

She continued at the time, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate shares three children — George, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5 — with William and is also expected to sit out Trooping the Colour next weekend. She traditionally attends the military flypast alongside William, their kids and her in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. It is not known exactly when Kate will resume her work engagements.

“[Kate’s team is] reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”