Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have a special place in their hearts for Lisa Marie Presley one year after her death.

“Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you,” Priscilla, 78, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 12, on the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s death. “Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that … gives me comfort. Mom ♥️.”

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Priscilla and the legendary rockstar Elvis Presley. She died in January 2023 at age 54. Her death was caused by a small bowel obstruction, according to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly in July 2023. Lisa Marie is survived by Priscilla, daughter Riley, 34, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and twin daughters Finley and Harper, 15, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Riley, for her part, shared a throwback photo of her and her mom via her Instagram and captioned the post with a heart emoji.

One day earlier, Riley announced that she would be releasing her mom’s memoir posthumously. The book will hit shelves on October 15. (Lisa Marie had been writing her memoir before her passing.)

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself and Lisa Marie via Instagram on Thursday, January 11. “Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now.”

Riley opened up about her decision to get involved with Lisa Marie’s story because “few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was.”

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one,” she said in a statement to the Associated Press on Thursday. “I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Following Lisa Marie’s death, Riley became the sole trustee of her mother’s estate. Before things became official in May 2023, she was engaged in a legal battle with her grandmother who filed to contest her daughter’s will. Us confirmed the settlement included stipulations where Riley’s younger sisters were named sub-trustees and Priscilla was given a $1 million lump sum payment.