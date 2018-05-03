Priyanka Chopra, who plays an FBI agent on ABC’s Quantico, gathers her facts for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the 35-year-old actress.

1. I love hot dogs, especially from the NYC hot dog carts.

2. There is a mold of my foot in the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence, Italy… next to Audrey Hepburn’s. Dreams really do come true!

3. I’m a Law & Order junkie. I love crime dramas.

4. I’m really flexible. I can twist myself into a pretzel.

5. I’m not a chocolate person… actually, I kind of hate chocolate.

6. My first job was shoveling snow.

7. I’m a hoarder and I’m super sentimental. I keep everything, including fan gifts and letters.

8. When I’m wearing big shades and a bright red lip, it means I didn’t sleep much the night before.

9. I make amazing omelettes… and that’s about it. Nothing else.

10. My biggest pet peeves are disorganized people and BO! Deodorant, anyone?

11. I’m a total homebody, and when I have time off, I lie in bed the entire weekend.

12. I literally keep Tabasco in my handbag. I’m that girl.

13. I do all of my own stunts — and I have scars all over my body from it.

14. I buy 90 percent of my skincare from the SkyMall. You know that magazine on the plane that you’re like, “Does anyone actually buy this stuff?” Me… I do!

15. Activism is a super important part of my life. I am a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and created the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education to give kids the opportunity and means to learn.

16. I love martinis — lychee martinis, espresso martinis and cosmos are my favorites.

17. My middle name is Mimi. My mom named me after Mimi Rogers.

18. I am a closet author and poet.

19. I ate a mopane worm in Zimbabwe — it was big and it tasted like chicken.

20. I can rap — and I’m good.

21. I get the munchies in the middle of the night. So my nightstand drawer is filled with snacks.

22. My favorite movie is Jerry Maguire. ”You had me at hello.”

23. Burger King over McDonald’s any day, but In-N-Out Burger beats both!

24. I’m a geek. I wanted to work for NASA when I grew up.

25. I know how to drive, but I hate driving. I haven’t driven a car in almost 15 years.

Catch Chopra on Quantico, Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

