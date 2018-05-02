Multitasking at its finest! Although her wedding to Prince Harry is quickly approaching, Meghan Markle is still making time for her close friends.

Priyanka Chopra gushed about her friendship with the Suits alum, 36, while stopping by The Rachel Ray show on Wednesday, May 2. Chopra, 35, revealed that she keeps in touch with a very busy Markle quite frequently.

“She still texts a lot, which is great,” the Quantico actress dished. “She’s such a girl’s girl … I’m so happy for everything that’s happened to her because I really feel like she’s one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world. She really cares about the world, like for real cares.”

Chopra also stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday and discussed Markle’s influence. “I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that, because she’s always been someone who’s so aware and interested in the world,” the ABC star explained. “I met her three or four years ago and that’s what we bonded on, how much we feel like we can contribute to that as public people. And I really feel like that’s what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity to do that.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in April that Chopra will attend the royal wedding on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, the Baywatch actress has yet to confirm whether she will be a bridesmaid.

“If you see me there, you’ll know,” Chopra teased to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in January.

