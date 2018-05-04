Take that as a yes! Priyanka Chopra hinted that Meghan Markle cried when she picked her wedding dress for her upcoming royal nuptials to Prince Harry.

The 35-year-old actress opened up about the royal wedding during a Thursday, May 3, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When asked if Markle shed a tear when she found her wedding dress, Chopra smiled and buried her face in her hands. Cohen, and fellow guest Sebastian Stan, were quick to yell, “Yes!’ based on her facial expression.

Chopra also revealed on WWHL that she hasn’t bought Markle and Harry a wedding present yet or picked out a dress for the occasion.

“I’m more stressed out about those little hats,” the Quantico star joked.

The former Suits actress, 36, and Harry, 33, who announced their engagement in November 2017, will wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. Kensington Palace confirmed new details about the wedding on Friday, May 4, including that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is set to walk her down the aisle.

Chopra also opened up about the upcoming royal nuptials on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” Sirius XM radio show on Thursday.

“I think it will be really fun, I’m really happy for Meg,” Chopra gushed. “It will be such a life changing thing not just for them but for the world and for young girls out there because she is one of us, right? She’s that girl, she loves grocery shopping … She has always been someone who cares about the world that I think she will fit so well into this new role that she is going to get into to. I’m just really happy for her … It’s a fairy tale for our generation.”

When asked about Markle’s bridesmaids dresses, the Baywatch actress opened up about her bestie’s “relatable” style.

“She’s doing it so cool, like, she has her own perspective the way she dresses,” Chopra explained. “She’s such a little fashionista, but at the same time she keeps it really real which is what really like about her style … It’s very relatable.”

Chopra exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on April 25 that she will be in attendance for Markle and Harry’s big day.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her,” she told Us last month. “She is a relatable young woman of the world today.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!