Priyanka Chopra Jonas has had a whirlwind of a year, and now she’s searching for what’s next in her life. The former Bollywood star embarked on a journey to collect wisdom from some inspirational women in a YouTube special titled “If I Could Tell You One Thing” and revealed the idea somewhat sparked from her marriage to Nick Jonas.

Prior to interviewing Olympian Simone Biles, comedian Awkwafina and legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, Chopra Jonas, 36, briefly opened up about her relationship with the “Chains” crooner, 26.

“I feel like right now, where I am is, I’m in my mid-30s and I’m trying to figure out where I go next, what I do next, what’s the next phase in my life,” the Quantico alum told cameras in the intro. “I guess getting married really made me think about what the next chapter is.”

Later in the special — which was taped in part at Chopra Jonas’ home in Los Angeles — the Baywatch star opened up about what was going through her mind right before she walked down the aisle to her groom in December 2018.

“It’s scary s–t, man, getting married,” Chopra Jonas said with a laugh as she watched footage of their first ceremony, which took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. “I, in fact, initially felt a little more stressed about the fact that I’m a wife and I have to do everything right, and I think … once we found our groove, I realized that the beauty of being married is you can be completely who you are and the other person loves you, and that’s like … there’s a sense of calm.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2018 that Chopra Jonas and Jonas were engaged after a few months of dating. “She was thrilled,” an insider told Us at the time of how the actress reacted to the proposal. “Nick really loves her.”

