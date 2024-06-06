Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott Detail Wild Fan Encounters

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott get approached by fans in all sorts of places.

“People are respectful about it … [and] sometimes [fiancée] Zooey [Deschanel] and I will be on date night,” Jonathan, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly. “We have two kids and we don’t get a lot of date nights. And so, we’ll go on date night and then somebody will just plunk down at our table and started talking. I’m like, ‘Nope, wrong time.’”

Jonathan — who proposed to Deschanel, 44, in August 2023 and now is stepfather to her two children from a previous relationship — further detailed other fan interactions that catch him and twin Drew, also 46, off guard.

At one time, Jonathan was using a urinal when another man recognized him.

“This is why I don’t use urinals,” Drew quipped. “Standing at the urinal and somebody comes up next to you to use the urinal and then, ‘Hey, Property Brother. Hey, how you doing?’ [and] shake hands. I’m like, ‘Don’t shake my hand at a urinal. No, I didn’t want to do that.’”

Jonathan, however, “panicked” at the moment and ended up shaking the individual’s hand because he “didn’t know what to do” instead or how to turn the gesture down.

Given that Drew and Jonathan initially rose to fame as renovation experts on HGTV, the siblings also “absolutely” get asked for various home improvement tips when in stores like Home Depot or Lowe’s.

“[They’ll hear] our voice from the aisle over and they’ll be like, ‘Wait, a Property Brother?’ And they come over,” Jonathan told Us. “[They say], ‘Design my kitchen,’ and so I do it.”

Drew and Jonathan will likely soon have fans coming up to them regarding their newest shows Don’t Hate Your House and Backed by the Bros, the latter of which premiered on Wednesday, June 5.

“Backed by the Bros is a brand, brand new show and this is us helping people trying to get an investment because real estate is a great way to make money,” Drew explained to Us. “We think there’s a lot of opportunity for people, but there is also a lot of opportunity to lose everything if you don’t know what you’re doing. We have found a lot of people who jumped in too fast, too quick, unorganized and they’re almost going under or they’re drowning in their debts. So we’re here to help them out.”

Don’t Hate Your House, meanwhile, is gearing up to debut more new episodes on HGTV.

“Don’t Hate Your House is just people who are at the end of their rope,” Jonathan chimed in. “They’re so fed up with their house, nothing is going [right] and they want to give up on the house and we’re saying, ‘Let us come in, let us take a peek and I’m sure we can find something.’ Sometimes there’s a problem that there’s no resolution [for] and we might have to just start from scratch.”

