Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, gave an update on how she and King Charles III are doing amid his cancer battle.

“[The] doctor says the treatment is going well,” Parker Bowles, 49, said while promoting his new cookbook on Tuesday, September 24, according to the Daily Express. He added that Camilla, 77, is faring well. “She’s tough, my mother”.

Camilla shares Tom with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The pair were married from 1973 to 1995. One decade after her first marriage, Camilla and Charles, 75, tied the knot in 2005. (Charles shares sons Prince William and Prince Harry with late ex-wife Princess Diana.)

Earlier this year, Charles revealed he was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Charles did not publicly share what type of cancer he is battling.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” a February statement from Buckingham Palace read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Charles underwent treatment and took a step back from his royal duties. According to the palace, the monarch was “grateful to his medical team” and “remains wholly positive about his treatment.” The message also shared why Charles decided to go public with his condition.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, Camilla didn’t want Charles to publicly disclose his condition.

“The king overruled her,” Jobson explained in an August interview with The Independent. “He felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention.”

In April, Charles made his first public appearance since his diagnosis by visiting a cancer center in London with Camilla. He’s continued to attend several royal events and scheduled engagements. During an August appearance in Southport, England, Charles shared that he was feeling “not too bad” amid his cancer battle.

Charles and Camilla are scheduled to take a trip to Australia and Samoa next month. The royals will be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which will take place on the Polynesian island. Charles was hoping to visit New Zealand as well, but he could not add the destination to his itinerary due to advice from his doctor.

While meeting New Zealand’s Black Ferns rugby team in London earlier this month, Charles apologized for not being able to make it to the team’s homeland.

“I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in late October because of doctor’s orders,” he said. “I hope there’ll be another excuse [to come] before [it’s] not too long.”