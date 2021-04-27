Even monarchs have Zoom meetings. Queen Elizabeth II hopped on a video chat for a meeting with some very important guests, and by the looks of it, she’s an expert.

The queen, 95, has been in residence at Windsor Castle, so when Latvian ambassador Ivita Burmistre visited Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, April 27, the monarch received her in a virtual audience. She also met with Sara Affoue Amani, the ambassador from the Ivory Coast.

In the photo, the queen wears her signature pearls, a blue-and-green floral printed dress and a large diamond brooch.

The occasion marks the first time the queen has been pictured carrying out her royal duties since her husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9 at age 99. She attended her first royal engagement following his death on April 13, but no photographs were released to the public.

According to Prince Harry, the queen has been using video chats to communicate with her family members over the past year. “Both my grandparents Zoom,” he said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March. “We’ve Zoomed them a few times, they’ve seen Archie running around.”

He also shared a cute story about the way the late Duke of Edinburgh would sign off from his calls. “My grandfather, instead of, like, pressing, ‘Leave meeting,’ he just goes, ‘Doof,'” Harry joked, imitating the sound of someone slamming a laptop shut. “I’m like, ‘OK, bye!'”

Though the queen is still coping with the loss of her partner of more than 73 years, other members of the royal family have praised her ability to keep carrying out her duties. “The queen has been amazing,” Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, told The Sun earlier this month, adding that the monarch has been “thinking of others before herself.” The countess, 56, is married to the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward.

“It’s been a bit of a shock,” the Earl of Wessex, 57, added in the same interview. “However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it’s still a dreadful shock. And we’re still trying to come to terms with that. And it’s very, very sad.”

Philip had been in poor health for a while, undergoing heart surgery earlier this year and spending one month in the hospital, but royal expert Ingrid Seward told Us that the queen was likely still surprised by her husband’s death.

“Although it was expected, although he was so old, it still would have been a shock,” the Prince Philip Revealed author explained. “Shock makes you go into … what I always call military mode, because you actually do things very, very calmly, very exactly, very quickly, and you just get on with it. And usually, grief hits a little bit later. So I would think that the queen is absolutely just getting on with the organization or delegating her wishes as to what she wants … I think when the whole thing is over, that will be the hard time for her.”