Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, won’t be behind the wheel for six months.

The Olympian, 38, has been temporarily banned from driving for half a year after she was caught speeding at 91 mph in Gloucestershire, England, in November, according to BBC. The speed limit in that location is 70 mph.

On top of the ban, Princess Anne’s daughter also has to pay two fines — an $880 fine plus costs and a a $200 victim surcharge.

The incident added four points to Tindall’s license. “Because Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her license she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offense,” prosecutor Farley Turner explained to the outlet, noting that anything over 12 points results in a ban in England.

Tindall, who is godmother of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 6-year-old son, Prince George, admitted to the speeding offense, but was in Australia on Wednesday, January 8, missing her Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court hearing.

It’s been an eventful week for the royal family. On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced their decision to take a step back from their royal duties.

“We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, wrote in a joint statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The couple, who welcomed their now-8-month-old son, Archie, in May, went on to write, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The duke and duchess are “planning to split their time between Canada and L.A.,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, adding, “They already have a home setting in Canada. That will be their base. They are house hunting in L.A., but L.A. will be more of a holiday home. Meghan’s definitely behind the move.”