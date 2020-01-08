Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan take Canada, eh? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be making moves in 2020, according to reports.

The 35-year-old prince’s pal Tom Bradby, who interviewed the couple for their ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, revealed on Good Morning Britain that the duke and duchess are “considering their options” in 2020.

“I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don’t know, and I don’t think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be,” Bradby explained.

The journalist’s remarks come after The Sun reported that Harry and Meghan, 38, may ditch their royal titles and spend a “significant portion” of the year in Canada. (The palace, meanwhile, told the Daily Mail that they wouldn’t comment on “speculation,” but did not shut down the report.)

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future,” Bradby explained. “I don’t ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don’t think it’s a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there’s a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada.”

Harry and Meghan recently returned to England after spending the holidays in Vancouver Island, Canada, with their 8-month-old son, Archie. According to a source, the twosome planned to thank Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K., Janice Charette, during their visit to Canada House in London on Tuesday, January 7, for her staff’s “hospitality and support” during their stay.

“While there Harry and Meghan will take in a special exhibition by artist Skawennati and will meet with various members of the High Commission team who work to support the partnership between Canada and the U.K.,” the insider told Us Weekly.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed the pair traveled to Canada for Christmas last month.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the spokesperson told Us. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to spend the holidays away from Prince William, Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family came after Harry confirmed he had a falling out with his brother. During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Bradby addressed the rift.

“There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again. And with any luck that will happen,” Bradby said. “But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.”